Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $470.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $565.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.85% from the company’s previous close.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.20.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.2 %

LAD opened at $257.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.68. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $242.87 and a one year high of $366.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 47.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

