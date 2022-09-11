Liti Capital Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (WLITI)

Liti Capital (WLITI) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Liti Capital has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Liti Capital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liti Capital has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $11,823.00 worth of Liti Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00774362 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014809 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019793 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.
Liti Capital Coin Profile
Liti Capital’s total supply is 1,319,705,000 coins. Liti Capital’s official Twitter account is @LitiCapital.
Liti Capital Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Liti Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liti Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.