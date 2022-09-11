LOCGame (LOCG) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. LOCGame has a market cap of $913,384.91 and $49,779.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2021. LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. LOCGame’s official website is locgame.io. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame.

LOCGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legends of Crypto (LOC) is a type of Top Trump Card Game on blockchain where players can win valuable tokens as well as NFT items. It leverages Decentralized Finance and DAO governance to create a sustainable, enjoyable and fun playing game ecosystem.”

