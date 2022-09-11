Locus Chain (LOCUS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $52.65 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.77 or 0.99913975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00036973 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.