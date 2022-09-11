Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $89.82 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.9% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

GOOGL stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

