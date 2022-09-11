Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,492 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Grid Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE NGG opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
