Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $501.00 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.64 and a 200 day moving average of $559.34. The firm has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

