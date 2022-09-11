Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 718 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,293,000 after purchasing an additional 249,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $1,635,969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,878,000 after acquiring an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,909 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

