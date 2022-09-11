Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $307.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $283.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.39.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

