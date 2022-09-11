Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

