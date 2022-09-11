Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,786 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Canadian Solar worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,664 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,659 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

