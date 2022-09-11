Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after acquiring an additional 150,481 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,417,436.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,771 shares of company stock worth $7,091,717. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $313.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.69 and a 200-day moving average of $290.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 122.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

