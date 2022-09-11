Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $231.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.67 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.24 and its 200 day moving average is $249.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

