Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in MSCI by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in MSCI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

MSCI Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $491.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.97 and a 200-day moving average of $455.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

