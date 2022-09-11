Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 107 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $491.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

