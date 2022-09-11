Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,463 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,463 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $40.67 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

