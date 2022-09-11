Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Stock Performance

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $80.47 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

