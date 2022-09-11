Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,947,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $20,413,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

