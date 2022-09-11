Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after acquiring an additional 303,436 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 297,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,218,000 after acquiring an additional 242,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after acquiring an additional 206,424 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $11,199,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

FND opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.