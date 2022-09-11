Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,827. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $453.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.75.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

