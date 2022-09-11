Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.