Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 23,611 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $22,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. abrdn plc lifted its position in Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,436,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,736,000 after acquiring an additional 150,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,836,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Waste Connections by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

NYSE:WCN opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $147.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.05.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

