Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 73,105 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,105 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

