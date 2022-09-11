Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys New Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 953,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,524,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of AES at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AES by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 17.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

