Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

