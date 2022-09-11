Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $299.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.95.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

