Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 346,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,421,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.40% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

