Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 5,236 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.1 %

HON stock opened at $191.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

