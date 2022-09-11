Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 180,808 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,288,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.