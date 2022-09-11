Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 22,003 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,003 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.23% of Tetra Tech worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $139.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.58. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

