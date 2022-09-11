Loser Coin (LOWB) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $517,043.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin (CRYPTO:LOWB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins. The official website for Loser Coin is losercoin.org.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week.Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

