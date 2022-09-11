Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Raised by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.65 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

