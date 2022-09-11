LTO Network (LTO) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

LTO Network (LTO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0878 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. LTO Network has a total market cap of $34.59 million and $2.00 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.08 or 0.99938027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036674 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 397,969,833 coins and its circulating supply is 393,989,447 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. The official website for LTO Network is ltonetwork.com. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LTO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node.Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions.”

