Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.95

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 972143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of -0.91.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $493.25 million during the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.84%.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

