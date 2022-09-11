Luis Massiani Sells 20,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Luis Massiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00.

NYSE:WBS opened at $48.55 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

