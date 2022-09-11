Luke Tonkin Sells 290,000 Shares of Silver Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SLR) Stock

Silver Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SLR – Get Rating) insider Luke Tonkin sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.87), for a total transaction of A$359,890.00 ($251,671.33).

Luke Tonkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silver Lake Resources alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Luke Tonkin 83,527 shares of Silver Lake Resources stock.

Silver Lake Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.02.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Eastern Goldfields and Midwest regions of Western Australia. The company holds interests in the Deflector Gold Copper project that produces gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia, including development and ramp up of a secondary high grade ore source at Rothsay; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.