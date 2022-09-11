LUKSO (LYXe) Market Cap Tops $85.76 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $85.76 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One LUKSO coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00026105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035790 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004142 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.90 or 1.00005229 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036805 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO (LYXe) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2020. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,205,916 coins. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is www.lukso.network.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
