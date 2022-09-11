Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87 billion-$7.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.90-$1.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $405.48.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $348.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.66 and a 200-day moving average of $314.88. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

