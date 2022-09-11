Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $348.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $405.48.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

