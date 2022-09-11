Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) PT Lowered to $3.50 at B. Riley

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LFT. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.31.
Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LFT stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.16. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 483,703 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
