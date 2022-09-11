Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) PT Lowered to $3.50 at B. Riley

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LFT. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of LFT stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.16. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 483,703 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

