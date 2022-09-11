Lydia Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $99,038.80 (LYD)

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Lydia Finance has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Lydia Finance has a total market cap of $99,038.80 and $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lydia Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00775787 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014742 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019819 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Lydia Finance
Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lydia Finance Coin Trading
