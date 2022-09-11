Lympo (LYM) Market Cap Hits $2.94 Million

Lympo (LYM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $2.94 million and $320,176.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lympo

Lympo is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data.LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

