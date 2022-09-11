Lyra Price Tops $0.11 (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Lyra has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Lyra has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $109,549.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lyra coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00775705 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014730 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019826 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About Lyra
Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.
Lyra Coin Trading
