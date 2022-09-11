Lyra Price Tops $0.11 (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Lyra has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Lyra has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $109,549.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lyra coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00775705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019826 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Lyra

Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.

Lyra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lyra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

