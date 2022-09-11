Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Insider Buys £19,959.78 in Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) insider Ivor Gray bought 18,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,959.78 ($24,117.67).

Macfarlane Group Price Performance

MACF opened at GBX 105 ($1.27) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.59. Macfarlane Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 99.63 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75. The stock has a market cap of £166.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,166.67.

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Macfarlane Group

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

