Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.