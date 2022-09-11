Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37). 1,411,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 311,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.75 ($0.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.91) target price on shares of Made Tech Group in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.85. The firm has a market cap of £45.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

