Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Trading Down 2.6%

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.18 and last traded at 0.19. Approximately 7,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 35,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.19.

Magna Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.37.

About Magna Gold

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

