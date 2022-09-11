Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.97

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $12.99. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 11,576 shares traded.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $90.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

