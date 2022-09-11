Mairs & Power Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $494,883,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $249,875,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $374.13 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $689.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.10.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

