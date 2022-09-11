Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,135,000 after acquiring an additional 92,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after buying an additional 418,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 158,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

